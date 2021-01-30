Armin van Buuren releases ASOT1000 celebration mix album

By Lewis Partington 23

After a mammoth 1000 episodes of his legendary A State Of Trance shows, Armin van Buuren has been at the forefront of the celebrations. A Top 1000 countdown over the week leading up to the ASOT1000 kicked off the proceedings before the big night itself, where the announcement of a long-awaited ASOT event delighted the trance faithful. That was not all, however, as van Buuren delivers an exceptional mix album packed with the biggest tracks from the show’s history, and you can be sure that it is jam-packed with bangers and firm favourites.

Twenty years of A State Of Trance has generated many happy memories. Festival takeovers, mix compilations, new studios, special guests, undiscovered artists, old favourites, and so much more has played a part in the worldwide domination that the ASOT brand has seen. With a plethora of top tracks over the past two decades, it would always be difficult for Armin and his co-host Ruben de Ronde to whittle the list down and decide what makes this mix album. The likes of Above & Beyond, Gareth Emery, Tiësto, Gabriel & Dresden, Ferry Corsten, Andy Moor, and other trance legends feature on multiple occasions, alongside some one-hit icons like Robert Miles, and Veracocha. You will also find a few modern day favourites like Davey Asprey‘s phenomenal ‘Fallout‘, W&W‘s psy-trance collaboration ‘Chakra‘ with Vini Vici, and Kryder‘s spectacular remix of Chicane‘s ‘Saltwater‘. This mix truly has it all, bringing together the biggest tracks from ASOT’s long history, and as ever is mixed flawlessly by Armin van Buuren himself.

To listen to this wondrous collection, simply pop on your speakers, plug in your phone, and crank up the playlist below on full volume. If your neighbours aren’t trance fans now, they certainly will be after they hear the ASOT1000 mix album.

Image Credit: Armin van Buuren Press