Axwell mix of ‘In My Mind’ turns 9 years old

When you think of Axwell, one of the first tracks that comes to mind is ‘In My Mind’. The Axwell mix of the Ivan Gough and Feenixpawl track released on Axtone is not only one of the most iconic tracks of his discography, but it fuels the electronic scene as a whole and is one of the foundation tracks for the scene. Today, it turns nine years old.

Although there have been plenty of versions of this track, the Swede’s mix stands the test of time and will always be the biggest and best. The track spent 11 weeks on the number one spot on Australia’s ARIA Club Tracks chart, and dominated the charts all over the world. You truly could not go anywhere without hearing the track, and it still holds up to be well-played by many DJs and fans alike. In 2013, it even received a Grammy nomination for the category of Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical but ultimately lost out to the Skrillex and Nero remix of Nero’s ‘Promises’.

Also released on Swedish House Mafia‘s ‘Until Now’ album (deluxe version), released in October of 2012, the trio made it a staple in their set, and later on became part of a well-loved mashup with ‘Dreamer’ in Axwell/\Ingrosso sets. A fond nostalgic track filled with good memories, this will always be one of Axwell’s best bodies of work.



