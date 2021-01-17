Calvin Harris turns 37: celebrate his birthday with his best 15 songs

By Lilla Vásárhelyi 21

World-renowned Scottish DJ, producer, singer and songwriter Calvin Harris, born Adam Richard Wiles on January 17 1984, celebrates his 37th birthday today! Across his 15 year-long career, the Grammy Award-winning superstar showed the world his evergrowing producer skills starting from his 2007 debut album ‘I Created Disco‘. He is constantly refreshing the electronic music scene with new sounds and a new moniker, working together with the biggest names in the music business, while crossing boundaries along the way. Having 5 acclaimed albums, 21 top ten songs on the Billboard 100 and eight No.1 hits under his belt, he reached billions of streams with his anthems, making sure we always have something to dance to. Wish Calvin Harris a happy birthday and take a look at how he rise to glory with this list of his 15 best releases (in no particular order)!

15. ‘Colours‘

Included on his debut album from 2007, ‘I Created Disco’, the song’s retro synth melodies brings back the 80’s flashy disco vibe, while adding his amazing vocals and an electro touch to it.

14. ‘Flashback‘

Being true to its name, this song indeed gives you a flashback to your best memories, throwing us back to 2009, when his second album, ‘Ready for the Weekend’ came out, further developing his distinctive sound.

13. Florence + The Machine – Spectrum (Say My Name) (Calvin Harris remix)

Thanks to the wonderful vocals of Florence Welch and Calvin Harris’s uptempo version of the song, this remix became one of the biggest sing along festival anthems in 2012; the year when they became an unstoppable pair when it comes to delivering dancefloor-ready tunes.

12. ‘Bounce‘ feat. Kelis

This was actually Harris’ first single to feature vocals other than his own, included on his 2012 album ‘18 Months‘. The captivating synth melody forms a special bond with the keeping-it-cool, intoning vocals of American singer, Kelis.

11. ‘Sweet Nothing‘ feat. Florence Welch

Calvin and Florence are truly extraordinary when they work together. Creating this soft and intense song which is impossible to listen to without at least lip syncing the lyrics, this tune has been a perfect fit for any festival crowd.

10. ‘You Used To Hold Me’

He truly set his name in stone with this track in 2009 as being a unique producer, who was definitely destined for success. The song marked the last time Harris sang for his productions, adding a light feeling to an otherwise heavy synth melody.

9. ‘Under Control‘ with Alesso, feat. Hurts

Two of dance music’s brightest producers, ‘Under Control’ features classic male vocals from Hurts and appeared on both Harris’ fourth album ‘Motion’ and Alesso’s debut studio ablum ‘Forever‘, offering the best solution when doomsday comes: party no matter what.

8. ‘Slide‘ feat. Frank Ocean, Migos

This lead single from his fifth studio album ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1′ was the perfect appetizer for what his style has evolved to.Frank Ocean’s pitched-up vocal hook and Migos spicing it up with some Atlanta heat, ‘Slide’ showcases a laid-back vacation vibe but also urges us to move on the dance floor.

7. ‘I’m Not Alone‘

One of his most iconic tunes, ‘I’m Not Alone’ is a nice trip down on memory lane to his early career, when he dropped this uplifting and euphoric dance hit. Re-edited by Calvin himself in 2019, to mark its 10-year anniversary, this is a forever classic for every dance music fan.

6. ‘Feel So Close‘

A simple, yet soulful track, bringing joy to anyone who hears it, ‘Feel So Close’ gained commercial spots, tv shows and radio airplay across the world, moving music lovers all over the world.

5. ‘Summer‘

A quintessential track which makes you feel like confetti is falling while you listen to Calvin’s slightly hoarse vocals with your eyes closed. ‘Summer’ was his sixth number one single on the British charts, gaining almost 800 million streams on Spotify.

4. ‘How Deep Is Your Love’ feat. Disciples

Harris has some kind of sixth sense for picking great vocalists, like he did with collaborating with Norway’s Ina Wroldsen on this track; enlisting British production trio, Disciples for co-production duties, delivering a modern, soulful house groove.

3. ‘We Found Love‘ feat. Rihanna

It’s gone platinum nine times in the United States alone, and charted in 34 countries. An anthem that defines the electronic dance music explosion of the early 2010s, putting the genre on a mainstream scale. The accompanying music video brought a Grammy Award for Calvin Harris in 2012.

2.’This Is What You Came For‘ feat. Rihanna

Calvin Harris and Rihanna are truly a dream team, hitting a historic 1 billion streams on Spotify with this delightful collab. Listening to the catchy and bouncy house-like melody, it makes you feel like summer arrived in your living room.

1.‘One Kiss‘ feat. Dua Lipa

Calvin Harris’s most popular track, ‘One Kiss’ reached the top of so many charts, it is impossible to count. Dua Lipa’s intoxicating voice, the uptempo bass lines, the simple and alternating keyboard chords helped this tune hitting the mind-blowing milestone of 1 billion Spotify streams since it’s 2018 release.

We wish Calvin Harris a very happy birthday!

Image Credit: Calvin Harris (via Facebook)