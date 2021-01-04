Meet Dari: a music producer on the rise to stardom

By Ellie Mullins 4

Meet Dari. A music producer from Norway, he’s been producing since 2018 and has been making some serious waves in the scene, causing all eyes to be on him (so much so, that his Spotify Wrapped stats jumped from 42.8k streams in 2019 to 310.6k in 2020). Since his first release on Spotify in 2019, he has gained over 400k combined streams on the platform, well on his way to hitting the big one million very soon. Producing banger upon banger to make people smile and dance, we’re looking at just a few of his releases to get to know him a little bit better.

‘Reaching’

Released just last year in August, ‘Reaching’ proved to be a massively popular track for him, garnering over 36,000 plays. A type of track that just makes you want to get up and move your body, its jam-packed full of shining summer vibes and will leave you wanting to hear it over and over again. With gospel-like vocals which will make you want to sing along at the top of your voice, this one is essential to listen to if you want to know what Dari is all about.

‘Wait For You’

‘Wait For You’ instantly starts off with emotional vocals that will strike the heart of any listener. Quenching our thirst for a chilled out yet danceable track, this one certainly is it. Its versatile vibe allows it to be put into any situation: whether you’re chilling out, wanting to dance the night away or just have a great time wherever you are.

‘Somebody’

Featured on the ‘We Stay Home Vol. 1‘ compilation album, ‘Somebody’ is packed with tropical vibes, making us want to go somewhere warm in these cold, winter months. Always keeping us warm with his productions, ‘Somebody’ is reminiscent of that happy, ‘having the time of your life’ feeling, and it is certainly interesting to see that Dari has that special ability to capture the feeling of a vacation to a tropical party island.

Now we’re familiar with his productions, it’s time to dive into even more of who he is. With love for artists such as Avicii, Kygo and Swedish House Mafia, it’s easy to hear that he draws from the artists he loves and takes inspiration to hone in on his addictive signature sound. In just two years of creating, he had achieved such heights as signing to multiple record labels around the world, getting magazine features and reaching 100k streams on SoundCloud: all by himself. Dari is set to make 2021 his year, so it’s time to pay close attention to him.

Below, you can check out an essential playlist filled with his tracks to get to know him better.



Image credit: Dari (via Facebook)