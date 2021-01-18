Defected Records announce 24 hour livestream for mental healthy charity ‘MIND’

By Jake Gable 16

Defected Records will team up with UK Garage icon DJ EZ for yet another marathon 24-hour live-streamed set, taking place on Saturday 23rd January from 6pm. The set will be live-streamed with all proceeds given to mental health charity MIND. No stranger to charitable offerings both publicly and behind the scenes, this month’s effort will be his third marathon set to date and follows closely on from last year’s 24-hour endeavour via Boiler Room in order to promote kindness during the first COVID lockdown in the UK, when millions of people tuned in. DJ EZ also donated a percentage of his fees from his Australia shows in February last year to two charities, Australian Red Cross and NSW Wildlife Information Rescue and Education Service (WIRES), helping with the wildfires that decimated parts of the country. DJ EZ added: “I’m really excited to be partnering up with Defected to support a cause close to all of our hearts at a time when it’s needed the most. As with my previous 24-hour live sets, I hope this one lifts spirits far and wide and spreads positivity to as many people as possible.”

Widely regarded as being one of the finest and most technically gifted DJs on the planet, DJ EZ has been a musical force of nature for over two decades. A figure synonymous with UK Garage, he has curated and mixed some of the genre’s biggest compilations, performed everywhere from Glastonbury to Coachella and won multiple dance music awards – his most recent being the DJ Mag ‘Best of British’ accolade. More recently he has launched his own record label NUVOLVE, dropping club heat from the likes of Todd Edwards, Smasher and Tuff Culture. The Defected Records set is to offer some much needed relief in the midst of another testing Covid-19 lockdown.