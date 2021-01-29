Don Diablo attracts fans into his mind with ‘Into The Unknown’: Listen

‘And I’m always in the zone, forever on my own, into the unknown…’ can you identify with this verse? These could be the subtitles of the last 11 months, an anthem of the confinement times, but it is the lyrics to Don Diablo‘s latest single. ‘Into The Unknown’ is a pearl of future house and an invitation to the Dutch artist’s interior. The new single follows Don Diablo’s previous hits ‘Bad’ and ‘Kill Me Better’ and it’s up for purchase and streaming from today. ‘Into The Unknown’ is the artist’s inaugural release in 2021, on his own imprint Hexagon.

The pandemic, isolation and the radical transformation that the music industry has undergone has affected everyone, including Don Diablo. The father of the future house genre has taken his loneliness and restlessness to transform it into a profound reflection on the world through music. About the concept behind this project, Don Diablo said:

‘I wrote and produced “Into The Unknown” after spending countless days alone inside my house, without seeing any daylight, going outside or seeing anyone. Growing up I spent most of my days alone. Inside. Creating sounds. Just me and my music. Not knowing what the future would hold. I have been making and releasing music from the age of thirteen and it will always be the biggest love of my life. This past year brought me back to that period in my life, a period of solitude as well as inner peace, away from all the chaos. Being on my own so much reminded me that I have always been living inside my own head, my own reality, my own zone. Not knowing what your next destination can be scary but it can also make way for new things, it can clear your mind. Creating new things and stepping outside of my comfort zone as a direct result of this pandemic has given me a sense of inner peace. Not knowing what the future will hold is okay, sometimes we have to embrace the unknown.’

In addition to his untiring skills in music production, Don Diablo is also known for his phenomenal video treatments. This release comes as a full pack of music and music video, both very conceptual and reflective. ‘Into The Unknown’ is a 3-minute intimate journey through Don’s mind. The track is melancholic, beautiful, deep and evocative. The melody is attractive and infectious, encapsulating a classy deep bass and distorted vocals from Don Diablo. Once you hear it, it’s impossible not to hum the lyrics. The video that goes with the music is stunning. Filmed in Amsterdam, it shows a side of the artist never before seen. The scenes alternate between a hotel room and the underground club, where the red lights and the sensuality of the characters predominate.

Words are not enough to describe this work, so listen to the single here and watch the video below:

Image credit: press