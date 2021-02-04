EDC Mexico Postponed till Fall 2021

By Melanie Zammit

EDC Mexico, one of the highest rated and best regarded festivals of music in the world, has recently been pushed back and delayed to the fall of 2021. This news follows that made by many other music festivals in the last few months, putting EDC Mexico latest on that ever-increasing list.

Prior to this announcement, Insomniac had assured festival-goers that the festival would occur as previously planned in April, however, due to Covid-19 that still hangs heavy over this year, the organizers of the festival were forced to announce that it had to be postponed. After taking much time and exhausted all potential and feasible options available, it was decided that the tentative date for EDC Mexico to take place will be September 2021, at least for now.

The official statement released by EDC Mexico is the following:

“During the last months, the team responsible for Electric Daisy Carnival Mexico has been working on a plan that allows us to produce a safe event for you. Unfortunately, due to the global situation, we will not be able to carry out our festival on its initial dates. That is why we officially postpone EDC Mexico to the second semester of this year, its new dates being September 3, 4 and 5, 2021. After taking the necessary time and exhausting all possible options, we are sure that this is the best decision. Please be assured that we will continue to work tirelessly together with the local authorities so that our festival happens in a timely manner. Remember that all tickets will be valid for the new dates; it is not necessary to change your tickets. For all the team that EDC Mexico possible, the safety of our Headliners is and will be our priority. We can’t wait to see each other in 2021 and create wonderful new memories with you. Until then, stay safe and let’s take care of each other.”

While certainly one that was expected by many, it is regardless some rather dismal news. Unfortunately, such a massive event would be impossible to take place with the current conditions of the world, and the only solution available is to postpone it. All one can do during these rather trying times is to, for one, stay safe, and to look forward to the time when we can all finally dance to electronic music in festivals once again.

Image Credit: EDC Mexico