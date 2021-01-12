Joseph Capriati is in stable condition after stab wound

By Ellie Mullins 18

Shocking news hit a few days ago that Joseph Capriati was stabbed by his father in what was described as a family argument. The 61-year-old was then taken into custody by police for attempted murder with a kitchen knife. It was alleged that Capriati was in a grave condition in Sant’Anna e San Sebastiano hospital in Caserta, but we are happy to report that his injuries are not life-threatening anymore, and he remains in stable condition. The stabbing affected his lungs and he was then given a transfusion in the Italian hospital.

A Facebook post made by Parallel on Saturday 9 January, who manages the producer, stated the following:

‘Thank you to all the love you are showing to Joseph. Fans, colleagues, DJs and friends. We want to reassure you that Joseph’s injuries are not life-threatening, and he hugs you. Thank you to everyone’

His condition is slowly improving, and he will make a full recovery. Well wishes poured in from his colleagues and fellow producers, with the likes of Charlotte de Witte, Gorgon City, Oliver Heldens and more rallying behind him to recover quickly.

We wish Joseph Capriati a speedy recovery, and can’t wait to see him back on the scene again.

Image Credit: Joseph Capriati (via Facebook)