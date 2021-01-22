Kryder & Tom Staar – Waiting On My Love (RIMNES Bootleg)

By Nicole Pepe

RIMNES has just released his official bootleg of Kryder & Tom Staar featuring Ebson‘s ‘Waiting On My Love’. RIMNES, a New York City native, is a fast-rising star who has already made his mark on the scene. Also known for his songs ‘Untouchable’ and ‘Side To Side’, RIMNES offers up a fresh helping of old-school house music in addition to progressive house and even some big room house, which he delivers well. As a self-taught and self-educated producer, RIMNES found himself learning the ins and outs of all aspects of the industry, shifting from producing to promoting his own music, to mixing and mastering his music himself.

“I make music that is emotional, has meaning, and gives you that indescribable feeling,” says RIMNES, and that it does, quite nicely. “I want every person out there to feel what I feel and share that moment with them. It is meaningful when someone connects my music to their feelings or a specific moment of their life.”

‘Waiting On My Love’ keeps us moving from start to finish through a hard-hitting bassline and classic house chords that stab their way throughout the chorus, giving us super-house power while the vocals sit nicely on top of the synths. This feel-good groove is just waiting to bless the dancefloor.

Listen to Kryder & Tom Staar Feat. Ebson – ‘Waiting On My Love’ (RIMNES Bootleg) below:

Image credit: RIMNES