New Lane 8 music set for release on Thursday

By Ellie Mullins 44

A new year means new music, and some artists have certainly not wasted any time getting releases out to celebrate the new year, and are starting as they mean to go on. One of these artists happens to be This Never Happened label boss Lane 8, who is set to drop new music on Thursday.

Releasing the song title, it is called ‘Oh, Miles’ and it will feature South African singer/songwriter Julia Church, who is based in London. ‘Oh, Miles’ has been an anticipated track ever since he played it as the opening track in his ‘Winter 2020 Mixtape’, part of his popular seasonal mixtape series.

From what we have heard of the track in the Winter Mixtape, we can tell it is an emotional track, one that will certainly tug at the heartstrings. With Julia Church’s delicate and emotive vocals helping to command the track, we’re hoping that the pair will team up again in the future, because it sounds like they are a musical match made in heaven.

Following on from a successful 2020 where he released his widely popular album ‘Brightest Lights’, Lane 8 is set to have another fantastic year for his career, and this beautiful single kicks it all off. ‘Oh, Miles’ is out on all streaming platforms this Thursday, January 14.

new music on thursday pic.twitter.com/wmEpRVuJNC — Lane 8 (@Lane8music) January 12, 2021

Image credit: Jason Siegel