Nicky Romero turns 32 years old: a look at his iconic career

By Maxim Fossey 32

Nicky Romero, one of the electronic dance music community pillars, has turned 32 years old today. With a memorable career so far, we take a look back on his professional life.

Nicky Romero broke through thanks to his iconic track ‘Toulouse,’ which came out in 2012. Today, the video surpasses 440 million views on YouTube. In that same year, Romero collaborated with Swedish DJ/Producer Avicii to release “I Could Be The One.” The song instantly became a hit across global charts, where it even reached No. 1 on the Beatport Top 100. Moreover, Romero is also known for his legendary sets at festivals such as Tomorrowland, Ultra Music Festival, Electric Daisy Carnival, and more.

Although 2020 may have turned the electronic music industry upside down, this didn’t stop Nicky Romero from producing top remixes and tracks alongside great artists. He revamped his 2012 Toulouse song into a modern house edit and renamed it ‘Toulouse 2020’. Later on, he collaborated with fellow Dutch DJ Armin van Buuren for their single ‘I Need You To Know.’ To close out a challenging 2020, Nicky Romero performed a B2B set with Afrojack for DJ Mag’s Top 100 Awards:

Now a host for his radio show Protocol Radio (named after his label), Nicky Romero streams his weekly shows on his Twitch and YouTube channels. The We Rave You family wishes Nick a happy birthday!

Image credits: Het Strand van 2020