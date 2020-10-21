Nicky Romero: the man behind Monocule [Interview]

By Ellie Mullins 10

There’s no doubt that Nicky Romero is one of the biggest stars in electronic dance music. The things that he’s done in his career so far have been monumental, and his success has inspired many. With the start of his new Monocule alias, there’s a lot for him to be excited

about, and he’s as busy as ever. With a new partnership with Universal Music, where his new radio-friendly track ‘Nights With You’ has found a home, he’s dominating the entire music world. Speaking to We Rave You exclusively, we wanted to find out what he’s been up to and what his future plans are.

Hi Nicky! Thanks for speaking to us, 2020 has been insane for you so far but also different with the whole COVID-19 situation. How are you keeping busy with the lack of touring? Is there anything you’re finding time to do that you wouldn’t normally have time to do?

Definitely spending more quality time with friends and family. I love to BBQ using my GreenEgg when the weather is right or to drive my motorcycle to switch off the world for a while, so this is what I was doing in my spare time during the Summer. Also, I’m really getting into gaming and esports this year and trying to stream my efforts live on Twitch as much as possible.

Of course, we have to talk about your new alias Monocule. Why did you decide that now was the time to start this new project and what was the motivation for it?

I always loved deeper dark progressive house sounds. Recent months seemed perfect to lock myself in the studios and work with a different spectrum of sounds than I normally do as Nicky Romero. It’s a new music journey for me that started with the inaugural EP “Monocule (Volume 1)” consisting of 3 tracks that no one would have probably guessed that I produced. I’m very excited about this new chapter.