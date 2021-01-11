Oliver Heldens remix of Above & Beyond’s ‘Thing Called Love’ celebrated on ABGT415 guest mix

By Samantha Reis 11

After being unveiled in episode 400 of the weekly radio show from Above & Beyond, Oliver Heldens‘ brilliant remix of the A&B classic ‘Thing Called Love‘ was celebrated on ABGT415. This edition of Group Therapy featured, as always, the best trance and progressive sound curated by the biggest producers of the genre and had a special guest: Oliver Heldens. The acclaimed DJ and producer had joined the Anjuna family with the beautiful rework of A&B iconic track and now ties in with this powerful guest mix on ABGT415.

Heldens, the praised father of future house had a magnificent 2020 and is dedicated to not letting its success wane. The teasing of this remix left the Anjunabeats fans totally on fire in September and since then, they have been eagerly waiting for its release that arrived last week. The track is uplifting, groovy, melodic and features the amazing vocals of Richard Bedford. ‘Thing Called Love’ is one of the tracks from the iconic 2011 album ‘Group Therapy’ by Above & Beyond that names the radio show. The remix is a celebration of this milestone and 20 years of the supergroup. To mark the release of the track, A&B welcomed Heldens to episode number 415 of ABGT.

Group Therapy 415 with Above & Beyond and Oliver Heldens #ABGT https://t.co/Eo3WBnNGoV — Above & Beyond (@aboveandbeyond) January 8, 2021

For this special occasion, Oliver Heldens brought a track to put his fans somewhere in the stratosphere: the handcrafted edit of his own ‘Melody‘, the amazing intro that Heldens played on his high-class set at The Royal Concertgebouw. Two of his most celebrated and acclaimed works in 2020 were also showcased on the radio show. We are talking about ‘Freedom For My People‘ with Shungudzo and ‘Set Me Free’ with Party Pupils featuring MAX. These gems are synonymous with Heldens’ sound and shine in his portfolio. Another choice for the special occasion was Oliver Heldens’ remix of Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa‘s mega-hit ‘One Kiss’. Reflecting his good mood and mastery, the Dutch artist also played his mashup of ‘Athena‘ vs ‘Sun & Moon‘, featuring his alias HI-LO, Above & Beyond and Richard Bedford. To finish in style, and to the delight of Heldens and A&B fans, he aired the remix of ‘Thing Called Love’. Heldens couldn’t have picked a happier ending to this delightful gues tmix. It was undoubtedly a stellar, brilliant and unforgettable trip. We want to see more collaboration between these two superpowers, and we are sure you do too. Listen to ABGT415 again, from start to finish, here.

Image Credit: Above & Beyond (via Facebook) and Oliver Heldens (via Facebook)