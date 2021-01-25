Seven Lions shares taste of upcoming ‘1999’ EP with trance remix of ‘Rush Over Me’: Listen

From dubstep, trance, future bass, and even a hint of pop music, Seven Lions has never had a problem breaking rules and transcending musical boundaries to satisfy his creative vision since the inception of his project. Back in 2018, Seven Lions started his very own imprint Ophelia Records which covers iconic releases such as his collaboration with Last Heroes and HALIENE on their breathtaking single “Don’t Wanna Fall.” Drawing upon a series of impactful releases throughout his career, Seven Lions has worked with artists such as Excision and Above & Beyond which only proves that this genre-bending producer is clearly doing something right in the music industry. From taking us on an emotional journey through his sonic environments and uplifting elements to even dropping a fury of bass we all need in our lives, Seven Lions really does it all both on and off stage. Now, building the anticipation for his upcoming ‘1999’ EP in aim to bring out those classic trance vibes set to release in February, Seven Lions is sharing a taste with his trance inspired remix of his timeless single “Rush Over Me” with ILLENIUM, HALIENE, and Said The Sky.

Reimagining this awe-inspiring collaboration is a skill only Seven Lions can truly master. Feeling a sense of euphoria immediately from the beginning of the single, Seven Lions provides a taste of nostalgic trance alongside HALIENE’s powerful vocals. A truly emotive remix that only continues to lead listeners into a state of pure happiness, the articulate sound design from Seven Lions does not go unnoticed. Easily a tune that could welcome listeners into the world of trance music, Seven Lions states:

“2020 was a strange and honestly really demotivating year for me. I was having a hard time feeling inspired and creative in the studio so I decided to just do some musical therapy and make old school trance remixes of some of my older tracks. I had a great time making these songs. They have a nostalgic vibe for me and it made me remember how much I love the process of making music, especially with zero expectations. It definitely worked and has brought me a lot of focus and I’ve been really happy just being at home and making loads of music that I’m excited to share with you down the line. For now, I hope these songs bring you as much joy as they brought me!”

