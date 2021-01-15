Celebrate Skrillex’s birthday with his most iconic performances

By Ellie Mullins 9

The legend himself, Skrillex, turns 33 today! There is no denying that he is one of the pioneers of dubstep and over the recent years he has proved that he can truly make any genre of electronic music. Becoming one of the most in-demand collaborators around, every artist from genres like hip-hop to pop want to collaborate with him. Over his career, he’s performed some sets that have become engrained into the electronic dance music history, becoming iconic and timeless, and we’re looking at just a few of those sets to celebrate his birthday.

Red Rocks in 2014

This two hour extravaganza is up there as one of the most iconic Skrillex performances, perhaps the most iconic of all time. Taking over the legendary venue for two nights, support acts included the likes of RL Grime, What So Not and Tchami. Watching the set now, it serves as a nostalgic throwback to the earlier days of dubstep, and the tracklist is bursting at the seams with iconic banger after banger for two straight hours. From the get go, he raises the energy levels and it only gets higher and higher the further into the set it goes.

Ultra Music Festival in 2015

Ultra Music Festival 2015 attendees were not only treated to a powerful Skrillex performance, but he brought along a stream of special guests too. Most notably, towards the end of the set he turned it into a Jack Ü set where Diplo joined, giving fans a two-for-one deal. A complete surprise to fans, the surprises kept coming as he had the likes of DJ Snake, Puff Daddy and even Justin Bieber on stage. This was one of the sets where Skrillex brought his all.

Boiler Room x OWSLA Shanghai x IMS Asia-Pacific in 2016

As his much anticipated Boiler Room debut, Skrillex played out a genre-blending set which included hip-hop hits, pop and more. For fans of his heavy sound, they need not to fear as classic hits were also injected into the mix and included artists such as JOYRYDE, Knife Party, Alvin Risk and more. This was a set that proved that Skrillex can work with any genre, and create a seamless multi-genre set for everyone to enjoy.

BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix in 2013

It’s a big deal for any artist to be welcomed to the Essential Mix circuit, and Skrillex’s 2013 BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix became the single most played piece of content in BBC Radio 1 history. It’s no wonder as to why though, as this is a mix that is timeless. The 2 hour DJ mix started out with Dog Blood‘s ‘Chella Ride’ and went on to include tracks from Disclosure, Flux Pavilion, Sub Focus and many, many more.

We hope Skrillex has a very happy birthday!

Image credit: Marilyn Hue