Avicii memorial site is underway in his Stockholm district

In the picturesque Stockholm district of Östermalm, the creation of an Avicii memorial site is underway to honour the late Swedish producer prodigy. The latest details arrive according to some recent news published in one of Sweden’s daily papers, Dagens Nyheter.

The location of the memorial is rumoured to be near where Tim Bergling grew up and went to school; Östermalm’s district committee chair, Andréa Hedin, believed that there was no more obvious place for it, in admiration of his creativity and his massive contribution to innovating Swedish music culture.

Honouring the decision by Östermalm’s district committee, Avicii’s father Klas Bergling, described his thoughts on such a touching tribute from the local authorities;

“We feel honored that the district committee is taking this initiative. This place will give the opportunity to remember Tim and his music that has meant and still means so much to many people around the world.”

Unfortunately, the district committee hasn’t yet disclosed an opening date for the new Avicii memorial site. Upon its completion though, we can imagine that dance music fans from all over the world will be sure to visit while on their travels to pay respects to one of the most iconic dance music artists of our generation.

In November this year, we are also expecting the release of an official biography book based on the Swede’s life, written by fellow countryman and journalist Måns Mosesson.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Amy Sussman/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (9217679a), Swedish DJ, remixer and record producer Avicii poses for a portrait, on in New York, Avicii Portraits, New York, USA – 30 Aug 2013