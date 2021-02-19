Djooky Music Awards set to host exclusive live event on Facebook

By Ellie Mullins

As Djooky Music Awards gets ready to host another successful edition of their music competition, which sees a panel of prestigious judges including Brian Malouf scout the next biggest superstar, all completely online. The competition is the first of its kind, being the first online global song competition and the prizes are huge. To know all the details, click here.

Ahead of the competition, Brian Malouf, senior judge and co-founder, will host a livestream Q&A session on the Djooky Facebook page, where artists will get the chance to ask him questions. With years of experience in the industry, Malouf is a multi-platinum producer who has worked with the likes of Madonna, Queen, Miley Cyrus, and Jonas Brothers to name a few. He will also be joined by Djooky Music Awards Summer and Autumn Seasons winners, Gina Brooklyn and Gaona, so budding winners can get the chance to know what it is like to win.

The livestream takes place today, February 19 at 3:00PM GMT, in association with MIDAS-PR who will be co-hosting, and will answer all your questions, going into the process and next steps a little deeper and even giving his own insights into the music industry with first hand experiences and will also share his expectations for this Winter season.

Image credit: Allen Berezovsky/WireImage