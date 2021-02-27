Carnage reveals house anthem ‘KTM’ under alias GORDO

By Alshaan Kassam

After recently announcing “he is about to change house music forever,” Carnage is taking the music industry by storm with the debut of his new house alias GORDO. Providing a taste of GORDO’s signature bass-infused sound to attendees during his iconic shows at Club Space in Miami and 2021’s Super Bowl Weekend in Tampa, Carnage is going deep into the exploration of house music with this new alias. After working on his latest single for over 3 years, GORDO is firing up with the dancefloor with “KTM” as he continues to showcase his experimental production style.

Released on Ultra Records, “KTM” launches off with a filthy bassline alongside a hint of tech-house-inspired backdrops, suddenly GORDO’s mesmerizing vocals lure listeners in to lose full control of their mind and body. Undeniably groovy to the ear, GORDO does not hold back on this one to ignite the party with the utmost energy. Looking to let loose on the dancefloor? Well, have no fear as GORDO is here to take full control with a solid flow throughout the track. Consistently teasing new music online and gaining support from both underground and global acts around the world, “KTM” welcomes a whole new era under GORDO. Easily a catchy one to fire up those playlists, GORDO shares:

“There is no question that ‘KTM’ is the one track that defines exactly who I am as an artist in this exact moment in time. This song came together after years of self-discovery through music and being open-minded to new ways of life and inspirations. This is the beginning of the new me.”

Photo Credits: Carnage Official Facebook Page