Daft Punk fan compiles 500-strong list of musical influences

By Jake Gable 6

Daft Punk are no ordinary duo. Viewed by many as an integral force in the impact of electronic music as a whole, the French pair helped catapult dance music into the spotlight during the 90s, bringing their trademark ‘french touch’ and even pioneering their own genre by merging elements of electro and house music to craft a unique and distinctive sound. Now, a fanatical fan of the robotic duo has put together a special 500-album compilation, with the list lending a firm nod to not just the music of Daft Punk themselves, but many of the musical influences surrounding the pair. Reddit user GlitzyHavoc has created the list and separated the billing into 10 segments, with each comprising of albums that Daft Punk fans will enjoy based on their sound and style.

With one of his segments comprised of the ‘Starboy‘ era, the Reddit user lists the following tracks as inspirations around this sound and most recent era of Daft Punk folklore, jotting down the following tracks as his choices:

Alesia – Andrea Birdy Nam Nam – Defiant Order Bot’Ox – Babylon by Car Boys Noize – Mayday Brodinski – Brava Carpenter Brut – Trilogy Chateau Marmont – 2008-2009-2010 Crookers – Tons of Friends Danger – 太鼓 DeadLife – Bionic Chrysalis Evil Nine – They Live! Gesaffelstein – Conspiracy, Pt. II Jackson and his computerband – Smash Justice – A Cross The Universe Magic Sword – Vol. 1 MGMT – Little Dark Age Miss Kittin & The Hacker – Two Nero – Between II Worlds Panteros666 – Hyper Reality Perturbator – Dangerous Days Rob – Maniac Sam Tiba – Black Eyed Weed SebastiAn – Smoking Kills (?) Sébastien Tellier – Sexuality Sunset – S01E02-05 The M Machine – Metropolis, Pt. II The Toxic Avenger – Romance & Cigarettes The Weeknd – Starboy Zombie Zombie – A Land For Renegades Various Artists – Furi

He’s also put together handy playlists of his selections, which you can check out below, in full, on Spotify. (With a YouTube version also available).