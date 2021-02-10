Search

 

 

Daft Punk
Editorials, Featured, News

Daft Punk fan compiles 500-strong list of musical influences

By
6

Daft Punk are no ordinary duo. Viewed by many as an integral force in the impact of electronic music as a whole, the French pair helped catapult dance music into the spotlight during the 90s, bringing their trademark ‘french touch’ and even pioneering their own genre by merging elements of electro and house music to craft a unique and distinctive sound. Now, a fanatical fan of the robotic duo has put together a special 500-album compilation, with the list lending a firm nod to not just the music of Daft Punk themselves, but many of the musical influences surrounding the pair.  Reddit user GlitzyHavoc has created the list and separated the billing into 10 segments, with each comprising of albums that Daft Punk fans will enjoy based on their sound and style.

With one of his segments comprised of the ‘Starboy era, the Reddit user lists the following tracks as inspirations around this sound and most recent era of Daft Punk folklore, jotting down the following tracks as his choices:

  1. Alesia – Andrea
  2. Birdy Nam Nam – Defiant Order
  3. Bot’Ox – Babylon by Car
  4. Boys Noize – Mayday
  5. Brodinski – Brava
  6. Carpenter Brut – Trilogy
  7. Chateau Marmont – 2008-2009-2010
  8. Crookers – Tons of Friends
  9. Danger – 太鼓
  10. DeadLife – Bionic Chrysalis
  11. Evil Nine – They Live!
  12. Gesaffelstein – Conspiracy, Pt. II
  13. Jackson and his computerband – Smash
  14. Justice – A Cross The Universe
  15. Magic Sword – Vol. 1
  16. MGMT – Little Dark Age
  17. Miss Kittin & The Hacker – Two
  18. Nero – Between II Worlds
  19. Panteros666 – Hyper Reality
  20. Perturbator – Dangerous Days
  21. Rob – Maniac
  22. Sam Tiba – Black Eyed Weed
  23. SebastiAn – Smoking Kills (?)
  24. Sébastien Tellier – Sexuality
  25. Sunset – S01E02-05
  26. The M Machine – Metropolis, Pt. II
  27. The Toxic Avenger – Romance & Cigarettes
  28. The Weeknd – Starboy
  29. Zombie Zombie – A Land For Renegades
  30. Various Artists – Furi

He’s also put together handy playlists of his selections, which you can check out below, in full, on Spotify. (With a YouTube version also available).





Tags: , , , , ,
0

(BA Hons Journalism), 30, London. NCTJ-accredited journalist and dance music lover specialising in interviews, features, editorial work, and reviews. www.journojake.com

[email protected]