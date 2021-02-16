We understand that this isn’t the news you were hoping for, and we share your disappointment. When we postponed Defqon.1 Primal Energy last year, we had hoped for a more positive update at the beginning of 2021. For the past six months, we have done everything within our power to avoid this outcome, but it simply proved to be an impossible endeavour. Nevertheless, we are confident that the long-awaited gathering of our tribe will take place next year. It’s a matter of time, and while we have to hold on a bit longer, we can already assure you that Defqon.1 Primal Energy will be bigger, bolder and more powerful than ever. A true test for Weekend Warriors, one that embodies the spirit of our tribe to the fullest.