Defqon.1 2021 is officially postponed to 2022
In news that surprises no one, but causes upset to those that wanted a different year than 2021, Defqon.1 have cancelled their 2021 festival. Defqon.1 Primal Energy, the theme for this year, was due to take place 25-27 June, but they have now moved it to the last weekend of June, 2022 (dates subject to change until they receive further confirmation from the local authorities). Their full statement reads:
‘Dear Weekend Warriors,While it won’t come as a surprise, we announce with great regret that Defqon.1 Primal Energy has been postponed to the last weekend of June 2022.We understand that this isn’t the news you were hoping for, and we share your disappointment. When we postponed Defqon.1 Primal Energy last year, we had hoped for a more positive update at the beginning of 2021. For the past six months, we have done everything within our power to avoid this outcome, but it simply proved to be an impossible endeavour. Nevertheless, we are confident that the long-awaited gathering of our tribe will take place next year. It’s a matter of time, and while we have to hold on a bit longer, we can already assure you that Defqon.1 Primal Energy will be bigger, bolder and more powerful than ever. A true test for Weekend Warriors, one that embodies the spirit of our tribe to the fullest.We hope that you will keep your order, as it greatly supports us in these dire times. It’s also possible to request either a Q-dance voucher or a refund, but keep in mind that you’ll lose your well earned Defqon.1 Festival 2022 spot. All ticket buyers will be contacted personally by email before February 28th, 2021. For more information, please visit our FAQ.We thank you for your unstoppable dedication and we hope to see you at Defqon.1 Primal Energy.’
Assuring fans that the festival will be well worth the wait, you can visit their FAQ here for more answers and information.
Image credit: Defqon.1 (via Facebook)