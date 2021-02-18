New York venues receive guidelines on re-opening

By Nicole Pepe 8

New York has just begun their first steps toward reopening large-sized venues, which plan to begin at the end of the month.

With a date in place, February 23rd is when Governor Cuomo has decided to begin the reopening process of stadium-sized venues such as Brooklyn’s Barclay’s Center and Manhattan’s Madison Square Garden in New York. Both venues have plans to begin hosting events the day they are allowed to reopen, with the proper government guidelines.

According to New York’s Governor Cuomo, the partial reopening comes with its own slew of regulations and guidelines.

“The truth is, we cannot stay closed until everyone is vaccinated. The economic, psychological, emotional cost would be incredible.“, says Cuomo.

The guidelines include a 10% capacity maximum, socially distant seating, proof of a negative PCR COVID-19 test that must be taken at least 72 hours prior to the event (which also include vaccinated attendees), temperature screenings, and mandatory face coverings.

At this time, neither venue can say whether or not there are any upcoming concerts in the pipeline, but they will begin to resume fans at their hometeam games of The Knicks, Rangers, and Nets.

Click here for Madison Square Garden’s website.

Click here for Barclays Center’s website.

Image Credit: Rukes.com