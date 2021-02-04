Tchami masterpiece ‘Adieu’ turns 4 years old

By Jake Gable 33

French maestro Tchami is a true modern legend of the house music scene. Since bursting into primetime consciousness with the release of the iconic ‘Promesses‘ – first debuted on The Martin Garrix show in Autumn 2013 – the Parisian producer has blessed us with his rich vocal-house hits, combining old-school elements of the genre, with futuristic sounding bass textures. So much so, in fact, that Tchami, alongside producers such as Oliver Heldens (and later, Don Diablo), was credited as a pioneer of the ‘future house’ movement. Since then, our favourite priest has delivered sermon after sermon of biblical productions, releasing on labels such as Ministry of Sound, and even setting up his own ‘Confessions’ imprint. But today, we’re worshipping ‘Adieu’, which was released exactly 4 years ago in early 2017.

Undoubtedly the Pardon My French superstar’s biggest hit to date, ‘Adieu’ showcased every inch of the powerful production prowess Tchami has displayed in recent times, with the ‘No Redemption‘ DJ also bringing us bangers such as ‘Shot Caller’, ‘Afterlife’ and his jaw-dropping rework of AlunaGeorge production ‘You Know You Like It’. Powering through a melodic build and utterly delicious hook, ‘Adieu’ drop crackles into life and has become a firm fixture as the closing track in Tchami live sets all across the globe. With the Parisian teaming up with Malaa on their duo concept in recent times, the pair have since performed at Ultra Music Festival in Miami, Creamfields, and even Tomorrowland. We can’t quite believe that the irrepressible ‘Adieu’ has now turned 4 (time really flies in lockdown, huh!), but this one is still sounding as fresh as ever, so take a trip down a nostalgic pathway with us below by reliving it via this video from the Tchami set on the Arc Stage in 2019. What’s your favourite Tchami track? Let us know across our social media channels!

Image Credit: Rukes.com