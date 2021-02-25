Wal & Dan – Get My Soul

By Barbara Potrc 19

Hungarian producer duo Wal & Dan have just released their new track called ‘Get My Soul’ on the 2DutchDeep label. The relaxing deep house beat will take you on a magical adventure and let you dream away. ‘Get My Soul’ is their first release of 2021, but they have been working hard throughout the quarantine months and can’t wait for everyone to hear what is yet to come.

If you are curious about what the inspiration behind the track was, or how ‘Get My Soul’ was made, here is what Wal & Dan told us about their creative process:

“As we get older, our music taste changes and develops. After we have released 2 tracks on 2-Dutch Records, we took a long break, to work on, and make some new and fresh sounds outside of mainstream EDM. As a source we listened to a lot of Anjunadeep, After Life style tracks, and mostly we were inspired by Ben Böhmer, Lane8, and Tinlicker. With all of this inspiration, we started to work and develop our sound. We started with simple chords, and found the emotional vocals for it. And with these 2 base elements, we created something unique, fresh, emotional and new. And basically this is how ‘Get My Soul’ was born! We are so happy and proud of this track, so this year we will definitely release deep house, melodic techno, and progressive house tracks. Plus we’ve got many mainstream but unique EDM club tracks, so we are sort of going to change styles back and forth. We are so pumped about this release, and are looking forward to seeing the results from our hard and passionate work.”

Daniel and Lorand, better known for their artistic name Wal & Dan embarked on their musical journey back in July of 2017. Since then they have been creating fresh and absolutely mesmerising progressive house sounds, which got them to 2-Dutch Recording label. Some of their masterpieces that you can listen to on their Spotify are ‘Far Away’ featuring Norah B., ‘Luchtballon’, ‘Obsession’ and ‘White Shore’. They have also gained quite some recognition not only among their fans, but also among other well known producers such as Nicky Romero, Yves V, Showtek and others.

Make sure to check out Wal & Dan on their Social Media channels (Instagram, Facebook, Soundcloud), as well as listening to ‘Get My Soul’ here, or stream it below:

Image credit: Wal & Dan