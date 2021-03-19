Above & Beyond cancel ‘Acoustic III’ pre-orders

By Alexander Costello 19

It’s the news Above & Beyond fans don’t want, but the legendary trio has announced the cancellation of pre-orders for their highly-anticipated ‘Acoustics III‘ album. The announcement comes at a great time of uncertainty for the Group Therapy founders who expressed their gratitude for ‘patience and understanding’ in a message sent from the Anjuna HQ. Unable to fix a release date for their upcoming album without the support of live shows, the London-based trio has cancelled and refunded all pre-orders with immediate effect. In the message to fans, the Anjuna HQ said:

“Thank you for pre-ordering Acoustic III. Unfortunately, we feel unable to fix a release date for this album at present, due to uncertainty around when we’ll be able to confirm a supporting run of shows… We’re sorry for the disappointment, it’s been a tough decision but we feel this is what’s best for the album and the music.”

As with their previous albums, Jono, Tony and Paavo, have always followed up the release with a string of live shows, dazzling fans with album music. Given the current landscape, uncertainty still rests around large scale events and when they will be able to return at full functionality. However, Anjunabeats fans will be quick to accept and saddened times for their favourite artists and hope that the album’s release comes in the not so distance future. Although, in the message and at the time of writing, the trio does not anticipate any tour happening prior to 2023 – sorry Above & Beyond fans.

That said, the electronic dance music group recently announced that the famed ABGT450 event is coming back to their hometown of London this August, giving fans something to look forward to. If you’re one of the fans unfortunate to have had your pre-order cancelled, definitely check ABGT450 out. See the full message released by Above & Beyond below.

