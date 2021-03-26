Artists to watch out for in 2021

By Ellie Mullins 24

The start of a new year means a fresh start for the music industry as it prepares to deliver us fresh tunes, more albums, exciting collaborations, and more. It also means the start of a year where we get to discover new and emerging artists that will become the breakout stars of the year, and 2021 is full of promise for these particular artists that we’re discovering below. Each artist is set to make 2021 their own, and each has a lot of potential to reach worldwide stardom thanks to their talents and production skills. Without further ado, let’s dive into the artists to watch out for this year.

Gil Glaze

From being an opening DJ for massive acts, to becoming one of those massive acts himself, the producer by the name of Gil Glaze has world domination in his sights, and will do anything to achieve it. Luckily for him though, it isn’t too far away. From a young age, Gil Glaze has been DJing – ranking up over 11 years of experience to date – with his sets taking him from Las Vegas to New York, and other big cities in between. With Glaze opening for artists such as Marshmello, David Guetta, The Chainsmokers, and Zedd to name just a few, he’s filled his setlists with catchy house tracks, some of which have found homes on the likes of Spinnin’, STMPD and Armada, garnering him a lot of support in the process, and it seems as though he isn’t holding back in 2021 at all. So far, the year has seen him start off strong with ‘Wanted’, a collaboration with fellow producer Koolkid and released on Sony Music Switzerland. Gaining more attention by the day, Gil Glaze will certainly use this year as a ladder to climb up the ranks to become a huge name.