Barcelona sells out a 5,000 capacity show set for late March

By Pol Torà 16

The Catalan government-backed organisation Festivals per la Cultura Segura in Barcelona (Festivals for a Safe Culture) has organised and sold out a 5,000 capacity non-socially distanced show set for March 27th. The concert, which will welcome the legendary group Love Of Lesbian will be taking place at the iconic Palau Sant Jordi.

After the experiment led by Primavera Sound PRIMACOV, which successfully put up a concert for 500 people with no positive cases reported, Barcelona has made another gigantic step forward. The mentioned concert will be welcoming 10 times more people than PRIMACOV and it actually has proven incredibly popular, with tickets priced between €23-€28 selling out in a time span of 3 days. The healthy measures that this organisation will be taking in order to protect the attendees will include a temperature test at check-in, restricted entry to underaged people and those older than 65 years old, sanitizing gel will be used throughout the facility and attendees will be monitored before and after the show via their smartphones, as this will be later used by health authorities for tracing purposes.

This trial concert has been once more backed up and supported mainly by Primavera Sound and other festivals such as Cruïlla, Canet Rock, Vida Festival, Festival de Jazz de Barcelona and the gigantic techno event Sònar. Talking to Festivals per la Cultura Segura, they stated that these kind of shows could serve as a ‘new protocol for celebrating events safely in the current situation’.

Image Credit: Joan Martorell