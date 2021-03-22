Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike team up with Scooter for ‘We Love Hardcore’: Listen

By Ellie Mullins 11

It’s only March, but the new track ‘We Love Hardcore’ may feature one of the biggest collaborations of the entire year as a whole. The dream team of Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike and Scooter are here, and they’re ready to set the electronic music world alight with their infectious energy and powerful sounds.

Kicking off the track is the instantly recognisable voice of Scooter’s frontman H.P. Baxxter. Introducing the track and getting everyone riled up, it lets the listener know that they’re in for a true treat, something to awaken the senses. As shown in the track name, this is hardcore at its finest, and does an expert job of bringing together the loveable high level energy that both Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike and Scooter share within their own respective signature styles. Sure to make the rounds around the festival circuit this year, it will surely be a mainstay in many artist’s sets, one to get the crowds moving up and down, with the earth shattering beats causing ripples throughout the world.

This collaboration was certainly a long time coming, and hopefully isn’t the last time we hear more from these groups together. About the track, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike say:

“Scooter are an act that needs no introduction. We’re fans of what the guys have done over the years, so this collaboration was a real fun project to be a part of, and we’re proud to welcome H.P. Baxxter and his legendary band Scooter to our Smash The House label.”

‘We Love Hardcore’ is already proving to be a huge hit, and it’s not the first time we’ve heard it either. Last year for their digital Tomorrowland Around The World performance, they closed out their electric set with this hit, and it also made an appearance in the New Year’s event, and now we finally get to see the official release. ‘We Love Hardcore’ is available to stream on Spotify below, and other platforms here.

Image credit: press