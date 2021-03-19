New outdoor club Ernie’s Yard in London set to open in summer

Good news for the London night club scene is coming in the form of a brand new outdoor club, which is slated to open this summer in time for celebrating the return to normality in the UK. Called Ernie’s Yard, it is an outdoor club based in East London, in Canning Town (Bidder St, Canning Town, E16 4ST).

From the team behind The Cause and Costa Del Tottenham, a street food and outdoor drinking venue which features DJs and cabaret, and more, Ernie’s Yard is said to be able to cater to all kinds of weather (which is certainly needed for the unpredictable British weather) with sheet roofing for shelter. With their Facebook page stating ‘A new open air multi-purpose event space for London’, this suggests that it won’t just be drinking at one of their bars or eating at their food court that people will be able to do.

The 12,000 sq ft space is next to New Docklands Steam Baths and will be set against an industrial backdrop at the docks, on the site of a former scrap yard. Complete with balconies and booths that overlook the dancefloor, promotors have already signed on for events including Secretsundaze, Syzygy, Feelings Worldwide and more.

Set to open their doors on June 25, all-day parties will go ahead, boasting an 11PM license ready for 12-hour party sessions. To be the first to find out more about this venue, you can sign up to their mailing list here.

