Ferry Corsten goes breakbeat on mesmerizing new single ‘High On You’ feat. Maria Marcus: Listen

By Lilla Vásárhelyi 26

Many people have made the cheesy “new year new me” resolution at least once during their lives, but without actually keeping it. Electronic music icon Ferry Corsten is an exception to that rule, as he blessed us with his first release of 2021, ‘High On You‘, a melodic breakbeat song featuring Maria Marcus on the vocals.

Even after an incredible 30+ year-long career, Ferry Corsten is still unstoppable when it comes to developing his production skills. For this brand new track, the Dutch producer spread his wings and flew a bit further away from trance, delivering a mesmerizing atmosphere with the help of talented Swedish songwriter/producer Maria Marcus. Although ‘High On You‘ is not a trance track, the song gets the listener into a similarly uplifting state of mind just as easily. The soft breakbeat base, the etheral strings and piano melodies are blending perfectly together with Maria’ striking vocals that shines through the whole song.

On ‘High On You’, Ferry said:

“I’m very excited about this release because it is way out of my comfort zone. I’ve always been a big fan of the mid 90’s UK breaks sound. Combining that with the beauty of orchestral instruments is a very fresh take on music for me. It was an absolute pleasure to work with Maria on this song. The way she builds the track towards the end with all the various harmonies and layers is just incredible.”

The man of countless amazing aliases dived deep into his soul last year, releasing several different types of music, such as his ambient album ‘As Above So Below’ under the FERR alias, another breakbeat-fuelled track ‘Black Lion’ with Ejeca’s Trance Wax moniker, as well as a deeper and darker collab ‘I Don’t Need You’ with We Are Loud. In December, Ferry also teased that there could be new Gouryella music on the way soon, so we definitely our eyes open for that. Earlier this year, he recorded and released his educational music production masterclass where he teaches aspiring producers the techniques he uses, certainly a great opportunity for upcoming talents!

While we’re eagerly waiting for a new Ferry Corsten release, let your mind be free with ‘High On You’ featuring Maria Marcus!

Image Credit: Ferry Corsten Press