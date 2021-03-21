Henry Carlin & Jay Hayton bring the energy with huge new single ‘Break Free’

By Jake Gable 43

Henry Carlin & Jay Hayton have teamed up to deliver ‘Break Free’, a dynamic aural embodiment of both producer’s signature styles. Released via IMO (In My Opinion), the record label of Norwegian trance legend Orjan Nilsen, the track signifies a momentous step in the careers of two of the industry’s fastest-rising talents. Blessed with a rumbling hook, and dynamic basslines, the energetic anthem showcases the powerful production prowess of both Carlin – the Derry-born artist who achieved success last year with the much-supported ‘Jilted’ – and Hayton, the UK starlet responsible for Sentinel collaboration ‘Nova’.



Following the success of his Danen collaborations ‘La Montana’ and ‘Soul Fever’ in 2018, Henry Carlin is best known for his Beatport Top 5 hit ‘Get Naked’, as well as his slick edits and technical skills behind the wheels of steel, playing at Malmo Nation in Sweden. Garnering support from a wide-varied range of the biggest artists in the electronic scene, including Armin van Buuren, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Nicky Romero, Kryder, Bob Sinclar, Sander van Doorn, Corey James, Thomas Gold, Dannic, and many more, Carlin has previously released on Universal, Armada, and Eclypse during his back-catalogue of anthems. After performing in Amsterdam at ADE 2019, Jay Hayton’s long-awaited classic ‘Nova’ was finally released in 2020, on Release, the esteemed label of progressive-house stalwarts, Third Party. Gaining support from the likes of Dutch maestro Jay Hardway and many more, Jay is best known for his tracks ‘Revolution’, and ‘Revealed’; the latter a collaboration with TNY & LUQ, who recently supported Matt Nash at his ‘Futurism’ event.



Both artists will perform together this coming October in a special b2b set at The EVENT in Liverpool as part of Third Party’s annual LIIIVE show at the Olympia, with the red-hot club weapon ‘Break Free’ sure to feature in their performance as it gains traction in various DJ livestreams/sets over the coming months. Sprinkling their golden touch on ‘Break Free’, Henry Carlin & Jay Hayton are set to make huge waves across the industry heading into the summer of 2021, as festivals and clubs (finally) begin to reopen!



Image Credit: In My Opinion (Record Label)