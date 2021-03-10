Illenium announces release date for single with Iann Dior ‘First Time’

By Ouranios Savva 17

In light of a new album being teased, Illenium has taken to Twitter to announce a release date for his upcoming single with Iann Dior, ‘First Time.’ Looking to further interact with his fans during these challenging times, Illenium himself has hand-delivered a flash drive to three of them, which contained a short snippet of the unreleased track.

In addition to that, he has given further incentive to his fans, as each and everyone who pre-saves the upcoming single will have the opportunity to win free tickets for an Illenium show in their area. Released at the end of the week, this collaboration with Iann Dior has sparked further rumors of a fourth album release, creating further excitement for Illenium fans alike.

First Time with @ianndior comes out Friday! Pre-Save it now to be entered to win a pair of tickets for the first time I can play in your city again 🙂 Pre-Save → https://t.co/qmBHMZb26N pic.twitter.com/wvxdsApelb — ILLENIUM (@ILLENIUM) March 8, 2021

Turning the focus to three lucky fans receiving a USB containing 10 seconds of ‘First Time,’ it comes to no surprise that all three linked up and combined their previews to form a 30-second glimpse of the track. With all 3 snippets cut together, a popular fan page dedicated to the American DJ/producer was the first to share this glimpse with the world.

all 3 snippets cut together / via illenials facebook group pic.twitter.com/utZP4HRrH2 — ILLENIUM Intel (@illeniumINTEL) March 7, 2021

The upcoming collaboration by the two talented artists, ‘First Time,’ will be out on Friday, March 12th, 2021. You can pre-save the single here.

Image Credit: Illenium (via Facebook), Iann Dior (via Facebook)