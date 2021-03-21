KSHMR releases sensational debut album ‘Harmonica Andromeda’: Listen

By Jack Spilsbury 4

The DJ and producer master KSHMR has finally recently released his much-anticipated debut album titled ‘Harmonica Andromeda’. The album is made up of 14 tracks and includes the already released singles ‘The World We Left Behind’ which features KARRA and ‘Around The World’ featuring NOUMEN as well as 3 interludes. With KSHMR himself claiming the album was “one of the best of electronic albums of all time” back in January, we were rather intrigued and hyped to hear this body of work. This is what American producer had to say when it released:

“The creation of Harmonica Andromeda made me fall in love with music all over again – there’s a journey in every song. It’s the most creative music I’ve ever made and the most challenging, filled with sharp turns and surprises. I hope the world loves it as much as I do.”

Around 45 minutes in listening time, this album takes the listener on a journey. Mainly composed with the guitar and flute, the album has truly been inspired and created with KSHMR’s Indian background and culture in mind, delivering tracks with the signature sound he is known for and also allowing him to delve into unfamiliar territories. The premise and vibe of the album are made known to the listener from the very first track which is also titled ‘Harmonica Andromeda’. This track features small elements from all the tracks on the album and makes for a perfect opening, with great vocals and lyricism, the song tells the listener a story, convincing them to continue listening. The album’s 9th track ‘Song Of War’ is totally unique, with an aggressive production, it will undoubtedly captivate any listener with its orchestral vocals. The stand-out track is ‘I Will Be A Lion’ which features vocalist from The Netherlands X-Factor winner Jake Reese. The empowering track is guaranteed to get anyone’s body moving before ending with a guitar playing, which is beautiful for the ear. Each track shines beautifully and is unique from one another, giving us different vibes and feelings throughout each track, taking us on an incredible journey throughout.

‘Harmonica Andromeda’ is perfectly produced and highlights that KSHMR is a master at his craft, the best way to experience this music is by listening to the album from start to finish. It is a must to check it out so give it a listen for yourself on Spotify below:



Image Credit: Galen Oakes