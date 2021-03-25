Switzerland federal government to subsidise event cancellation scheme

By Alexander Costello 16

The Switzerland federal government will contribute to the country’s event cancellation scheme following an update to legislation under the Covid-19 Act. The government will help subsidise event cancellation insurance for major events that cannot go ahead for reasons related to the current pandemic. While each of the 26 Swiss Cantons continues to pay 50% of the costs of canceled and postponed events in their region, the government will set out to contribute as much as the Cantons. The news further reinforces the support of major music events in the country. Organisers with a cantonal permit can claim back losses and costs that aren’t directly covered by other cancellation agreements or public support measures.

The update will affect events such as concerts, gigs, festivals, and other major events that take place between June 1, 2021, and April 30, 2022. This means, sadly, that any events to have already canceled their 2021 event prior to June 1 will be unable to access the Switzerland federal government contributions.

Support for large-scale music events continues to grow across the globe, with the United States recently announcing a new fund of which $1.25 billion will be contributed to help the live music industry. Already in Amsterdam, the Dutch government has announced their own event cancellation fund set up to provide insurance and security for event organisers if delays are to occur to their events in the second half of 2021 – organisers could utilize the fund which consists of at least €300 million. And in France, the country became the first major European market to outline a framework for summer festivals to be held in the country this year, despite the enduring Covid-19 circumstances.

You can expect more countries to follow suit and outline some sort of event cancellation fund for their major music events that are set to take place this year. We’ll be sure to keep you updated on the latest news when it occurs. To read more stories like this, head over to our News & Featured section for updated industry content.

Image credits: Music Fesitval Wizard Website