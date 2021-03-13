The Auditor releases uplifting track ‘Paradise’

By Nicole Pepe 13

The Auditor has just released his newest uplifting track entitled ‘Paradise’.

The Auditor (real name Shantanu) is based out of the United States and is a tech-auditor by day, and DJ/Producer by night. Having gotten his start in 2020 with two releases ‘Wedding Day’ and ‘House Electro’ which garnered huge streaming numbers for the artist, and with one track claiming a spot in Spinnin’ Records Top 100, he’s back with his newest track ‘Paradise’.

When asked about his inspiration behind the track, Shantanu stated,

“2020 was a difficult year for the entire planet. I was supposed to get married in November, but it was postponed due to COVID-19. Now, when the situation seems to be getting better in 2021, I decided to create this track, which should reflect the feelings that I had and maybe, everyone had. The track displays the feeling of sadness, due to the pandemic, and also rejoice of entering into 2021 with the hope of prosperity and happiness”.

‘Paradise’ is quite an emotional journey. The track features a big distorted bassline sitting below light and airy synths to lead us along the way. According to Shantanu, the track was produced right from his kitchen with a minimal set-up, but produced big results.

Listen to ‘Paradise’ by The Auditor below and click here for The Auditor’s official Facebook page.

Image Credit: Facebook