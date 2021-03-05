Tommy Trash drops first ever ‘Hau5trap’ release on deadmau5′ new label : Listen

By Jake Gable

Following on from the news earlier this week that deadmau5 was set to launch his brand-new ‘hau5trap’ label, the imprint’s first ever single has now successfully arrived, and this one was worth waiting for! Out today, ‘Hiiigh‘ sees Australian DJ Tommy Trash flex the muscles of his powerful production prowess once more, adding a beautiful vocal from Daisy Guttridge. A frequent mau5trap collaborator and all-around dance music phenomenon, Tommy Trash last collaborated with Daisy in 2019 on ‘Let Me Go‘ alongside i_O. Over the years, Tommy Trash and deadmau5 have gone hand in hand: Tommy’s remix of ‘The Veldt’ was nominated for Best Remix at the 55th Grammy Awards (2012), and is still played in deadmau5 sets to this day. The pair recently reunited yet again for Tommy’s remix of deadmau5 and Kiesza‘s ‘Bridged By A Lightwave’. Fitting in seamlessly with hau5trap’s mission of pushing groove driven, melody driven house music to the forefront, ‘Hiiigh’ pristinely marks the beginning of a new age. Brimming with nuanced house flair, Tommy Trash and Daisy Guttridge create a sultry symphony, perfectly kicking off all things hau5trap. Speaking about the release, Tommy added:

“Two years ago I took some time out to recharge and refocus my life. I had been through some crazy times, and was dealing with some stuff that had really screwed with my mojo. I ended up heading to South America to do some Ayahuasca ceremonies. Life changing would be an understatement, to say the least. Aya really opened up my perception to a wider state of being and helped me refocus my life. This track is a reflection of that moment in time – an ode to the process of rediscovery.”

