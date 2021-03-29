TR3AL goes future house for his latest single ‘I Am the Party’: Listen

By Lakshay Bhagtani 19

California-based producer and DJ TR3AL is all set for his first release of 2021, in which he showcases the prestige of future house as a genre. Making the best use out of the lockdown period amidst the covid pandemic last year, the artist spent most of his time in the studio, honing his skills at the esteemed art of music production, which has contributed significantly to the massive surge of impressive tunes in his discography. With the release of ‘I Am the Party’ on his label Xperience R3AL Records, the artist has a solid plan for the rest of the year that is going to be filled with his typical high-energy DJ sets and a string of epic releases.

Inspired by the future house heavyweight Don Diablo, TR3AL has always had a special affection for future house, which certainly reflects in his latest release ‘I Am the Party’. Blessed with some catchy club-based vocals and buzzy break synths, the single is meant to add life to parties and festivals, as the name suggests.

Here’s what the artist had to say about his latest single:

“The inspiration behind the newest release was to create a club-type sound. With the pandemic, people haven’t been able to go to clubs or events so I wanted to create a song that has the club feel to it. This song was actually created last April (2020) during the original lockdown.” – TR3AL

Don’t forget to check out ‘I Am the Party’ below.

Image Credit: TR3AL (via Instagram)