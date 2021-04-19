ALWZ SNNY releases new track ‘Stupid Love’: Listen

By Maxim Fossey 7

ALWZ SNNY releases new track titled ‘Stupid Love’ with TyeReffic. If you’re looking for some good vibes from a new EDM track, ALWZ SNNY has got your back, his brand new release alongside rapper/songwriter TyeReffic is a track to not miss.

It’s no surprise to see ALWZ SNNY produce some catchy and upbeat dance music once again, considering his previous releases such as ‘Still Wait 4U’, ‘Love Revolution’ and ‘As Long As We’re Together’, or even ‘Wasted’ (ft. Krysta Youngs), where we have seen him work closely and develop relationships with figureheads in the industry like Sincerely Collins and Jennifer Chatham.

The music producer is back with another classic track with summer vibes. ‘Stupid Love’ features upbeat vocals right from the start, which are joined along a warm instrumental beat. As the drop gets closer, listeners can feel a high energy pumping bassline backed

with super saw leads that kick into a positive melody, which contrasts the vocals and diversifies the production of ALWZ SNNY’s terrific new track.

The newly produced beat with TyeReffic’s vocals is surely a perfect combination for a great summer song, with greats amount of potential up his sleeve, the music producer ALWZ SNNY has outdone himself once again thanks to this formidable new collaboration.

Check out the new track on Spotify here!

Image Credit: ALWZ SNNY Press