She’s the soundtrack to our Friday nights, but now, Annie Mac has announced she’ll be walking away from BBC Radio 1. A well respected DJ and broadcaster, Annie has cemented a reputation for always breaking new music as part of the legendary Annie Mac/Danny Howard/Pete Tong triple threat at the station, proving an instrumental part of BBC Radio 1 in Ibiza over the years. After championing hits like Sigma‘s ‘Nobody To Love’, Kiesza‘s ‘Hideaway’, and the Friction remix of Childish Gambino‘s ‘3005′ during her many years at the station, Annie posted a statement to her socials this morning, which read:

“It’s time to tell you, my listeners, that after 17 years, my last show on BBC Radio 1 will take place on 30 July 2021. It’s hard to articulate what this job has meant to me. It started in 2004 with Annie Mac’s Mashup on Thursday evenings. Then it was the big move to Fridays. Sunday nights was Switch with Grimmy and then The Musical Hot Water Bottle. Since March 2015 it has been every weeknight with the flagship new music show. I’m still in awe of the magic of music radio. Of the responsibility of handling these songs that are so powerful they can stop you in your tracks and make your emotions soar. I have never not walked out of the studio feeling lighter and happier than when I walked in. So why leave? It’s all about time really. I need more time to see my kids in the evenings now they are both in school. I would like more time to write fiction and to create podcasts. I also love the idea of leaving the party ( and make no mistake working at Radio 1 does feel like a party ) with a huge smile on my face, when I’m still having the most fun I can have.”

“I will be coming back to radio broadcasting when the time is right. For now though, I would like to say thank you. To the artists who have come on my shows, it is the most inspiring thing to have watched you grow into your art, harness your talent and take control of your careers. Thank you for sharing your stories with me. To the management at BBC Radio 1 for taking me on as a broadcast assistant back in 2002 and then giving a complete unknown her own show. To my Radio 1 show teams who have worked so hard and cared so much. To the brilliant motley crew of Radio 1 DJs from the past and present, thank you for inspiring me. And most importantly to each and every one of you who tuned in to my shows. In my time on Radio 1, I have fallen in and out of love, moved homes, climbed up the career ladder, got married and become a mother twice over, alongside you doing your versions of the same. Thank you for allowing me into your lives. Thank you for brightening my days. Thank you thank you thank you for listening.”