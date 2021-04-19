Armin van Buuren turns up the volume on ‘Weight Of The World’ feat. RBVLN: Listen

By Lilla Vásárhelyi 3

Iconic Dutch DJ and producer Armin van Buuren is truly unstoppable, releasing one festival-heavy anthem after another – this time giving a trance treatment for his collaboration with rising singer-wongwriter RBVLN, called ‘Weight of the World‘.

Released on his own Armada Music imprint, the original radio-friendly version dropped earlier this month, which was transformed into this massive trance tune. Premiered on ASOT 1011, the club mix exceeded the expectations. The King of Trance brought new life into the joint track, fine-tuning the powerful vocals of RBVLN to fit the darker and more dynamic atmosphere of the trance version. The song’s vivid story about being in love transcends into another dimension with the emotive synth melodies of the build-up. Armin showcases his undeniable talent to hype up the audience with the most elevating drops, raising anyone’s heart rate and this uplifting trance treatment is no exception to that rule. His avid fans have to be a little bit more patient until they can witness his magic behind the booth, however the club mix of ‘Weight Of The World’ is going to set any stage on fire, without question.

Rob Villain, better known by his stage name RBVLN, is one of the most promising talents of recent times. His name and powerful voice might sound familiar, as he introduced himself in a mega collaboration with Love Harder, HUGEL and Tobtok titled ‘My Bed’, released a couple days earlier in April via Ultra Music.

‘Weight Of The World’ is another masterpiece of Armin van Buuren’s astonishing collaboration catalogue, following his most recent production with Eurovision Song Contest-winner Duncan Laurence called ‘Feel Something’, his highly-anticipated collab with Alesso, ‘Leave A Little Love’ and ‘Magico‘ with fellow trance titan Giuseppe Ottaviani. Having a mindblowing 1012 episodes of his A State of Trance shows under his sleeve, Armin also celebrated the 100th episode of his ‘Weekend Kick-Off‘ slot on Tomorrowland‘s One World Radio on April 9. For now, trance enthusiasts can only connect with him through the digital world, however life seems to return to normalcy anytime soon, so let Armin van Buuren and RBVLN raise your energy with the club mix of ‘Weight Of The World’!

Image Credit: Rukes.com