Don Diablo brings the energy with new single ‘Eyes Closed’: Listen

By Alexander Costello 19

As one of the most in-demand artists on the scene, there is no stopping Don Diablo who continues to prove why he ranks among the industry’s best. The Dutchman sits 6th on the list for DJ Mag Top 100 DJs and you can expect that as we come towards the end of the year, there is every possibility that the future house star could jump a position or two up the chart. Of course, his monumental success can be attributed to the impeccable selection of music the DJ has recently released. For his latest track to hit the EDM domain, Don Diablo brings the energy with ‘Eyes Closed‘, a future house banger that’s raring to go. Join us as we take a closer look at this must-have track.

As the beat kicks in, ‘Eyes Closed‘ is an instantly recognisable Don Diablo track, thanks to the future house tones synonymous with the Dutch king. Addictive from the get-go, this tune rides on deep basslines and synth-layered melodies that chop, change, and weave in all directions. Don’t be caught off guard for the drop, as ‘Eyes Closed‘ dispatches a high-octane, pulsating beat leaving the listener wanting more and more. There’s no doubt that this tune is ready for the return of large scale events like Tomorrowland, Creamfields, and SW4.

Cooked up and served straight from the HEXAGON HQ, Don has given dance music fans another reason to follow and support the talented dance music producer. The Dutch star is certainly leaving his mark on the Future House genre and electronic dance music scene with every new release. Stay tuned because there’s always more to come from this EDM juggernaut. ‘Eyes Closed‘ is available via Spotify and other streaming platforms. However, we’ve made sure that you don’t miss out, catch the brand new track below:

Image Credit: Don Diablo (via Facebook https://www.facebook.com/OfficialDonDiablo/photos/a.10154000842485298/10163201296990298)