Glastonbury crew announce global livestream event ‘Live At Worthy Farm’

By Ryan Ford 18

This morning, the organisers of Glastonbury announced a new online livestream event, ‘Live At Worthy Farm’, which is set to take place on Saturday, 22nd May this year.

For one night only, the “greatest show online” will host acts such as Coldplay, Jorja Smith, Michael Kiwanuka and Haim as well as American DJ Honey Dijon. Emily Eavis, one of the world famous festival’s organisers has also promised “very special guest appearances and collaborations” at the event. Speaking about the event with BBC Radio 2 she added, “it’s going to be like the festival but without the people” as acts are to be scattered at various points around the usual site for performances. The good news arrives to combat the fact that the actual Glastonbury Festival was cancelled for the second year running as it was announced as one of the first festival casualties of 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak earlier this year.

The virtual show is to be directed by Paul Dugdale, a leading pop culture director who has previously shot Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift’s world tours for production companies such as Netflix; so expect the very best.

Tickets are now available to purchase wherever you are in the world, with proceeds directed towards charities such as Oxfam, Greenpeace and WaterAid; they will also go a long way in securing the iconic festival’s uncertain future.

For more information on the upcoming Glastonbury livestream, click here, where you can also look to book your tickets!

Image Credit: Glastonbury Festivals Facebook