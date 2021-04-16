Jauz calls upon HALIENE for mesmerizing single ‘Oceans & Galaxies’: Listen

By Alshaan Kassam 23

The name Jauz has not only become recognized for his immaculate bass music production, but he has been consistently testing new waters throughout his career by experimenting with several different genres. A genre-defying producer indeed, Jauz has been making moves throughout the industry with his most recent launch of $BTX Coin which is his own personal cryptocurrency in aim to support emerging artists and their fans by gaining valuable exposure, opportunities to release music, and even collaborate with him. Always changing the game one move at a time, Jauz is a true force in the music industry and we cannot be happier with his accomplishments. Even brightening up our days with his upcoming appearance at this year’s HARD Summer and HARD Fest London, fans are in for a treat as Jauz has a whole bunch of surprises in store as usual. Providing us the perfect remedy when we truly need it the most, Jauz has called upon singer and songwriter HALIENE for their mesmerizing single ‘Oceans & Galaxies’ released on Monstercat.

Flowing directly into a gentle melody that provides listeners a sense of peace, HALIENE’s soothing yet powerful vocals take listeners on an uplifting journey alongside warm texts and hypnotics drops from the one and only Jauz. With artful melodies and melodic production elements, Jauz and HALIENE are clearly the perfect matches for this euphoric masterpiece. After nearly five years since their last release together on Monstercat, Jauz and HALIENE are making a strong return to the label as Jauz shares:

“I have been a fan of HALIENE’s for so long and had wanted to write a song with her forever. We had never actually met until this year, and in true 2020 fashion, it was because we were both streaming weekly on Twitch. We wrote the song together on one of my streams and the way it came together was so effortless. “Oceans and Galaxies” is something that still feels like a JAUZ song, but that fans are looking forward to hearing during a live show not because they want to headbang but because they want to sing along to the chorus.”

Additionally, in celebration of Earth Day on April 22, Jauz and HALIENE will take to Monstercat’s Twitch channel to host a charity livestream benefiting the non-profit organization, Beneath The Waves. Dedicated to promoting ocean health and using science to catalyze ocean policy, Beneath The Waves is uniquely focused on shark conservation and marine protected areas. Building the anticipation, Jauz and HALIENE are providing a taste of what is to come as they will premiere an acoustic performance of ‘Oceans & Galaxies’ during the upcoming livestream.

Listen to ‘Oceans & Galaxies’ below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Photo Credits: Jauz Official Press