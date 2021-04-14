Miami club LIV reopens this Friday with Alesso and The Martinez Brothers

By Ellie Mullins 12

Good news has just come in for iconic Miami club LIV, as it has been given the all clear to finally reopen their doors once again for the first time in over a year, since last March. Going big for their celebrations, they’ve just announced their reopening weekend lineup and it’s huge.

On Friday April 16, superstar Alesso will be headlining and kicking off the opening weekend with a night to remember, marking his first performance in America this year. Tickets aren’t cheap though, and they’re selling at a rapid pace so if you want to get involved in this party then be sure to act fast and grab tickets below. It’s not only Alesso which will be providing irresistible sounds for the partygoers, as dynamic brother duo The Martinez Brothers will headline on Saturday April 17, and on Sunday April 18 sounds will be provided by DJ Stevie J & Don P.

Overall, LIV Miami have crafted an excellent opening weekend, and we can expect to see more huge names at the club in these coming weeks as they make up for lost time. With the Miami-Dade County curfew being lifted, we can expect to see all the DJs flocking to the famed city to make up for lost time. About the curfew being lifted, chief medical officer Dr. Peter Paige said:

“We have to remain vigilant. This pandemic is not over. We are in a much better place than we were, but we have to continue to enforce masking, social distancing, and hygiene, avoiding large groups and celebrations. Get outside … as oppose to indoors.”

You can view the entire lineup for the weekend opening party below, and make sure to grab tickets here as they won’t be available for much longer. Currently, there aren’t any other events in their calendar but we expect that to change soon.



Image credit: LIV Miami (via Facebook)