Looking back on Diplo & Skrillex’s Jack Ü album

By Amy Shaw 7

Released in 2015, Diplo and Skrillex’s debut album under the Jack Ü moniker, aptly titled ‘Skrillex and Diplo Present Jack Ü’, was a smash success. As well as proving incredibly popular with fans worldwide, the 10-track album won the Grammy award for Best Dance/Electronic Album, marking a momentous achievement for Skrillex, Diplo and all of the album’s key collaborators. On top of this, the third track on the album, ‘Take Ü There’ with Kiesza won the Grammy award for Best Dance Recording, further cementing the album’s position as one of the most successful electronic releases of the last decade.

Abundant with collaborators, the album featured an array of popular artists including Justin Bieber, AlunaGeorge, kai, and 2 Chainz, to name just a few. Perhaps one of the more notable moments for Jack Ü occurred when the pairing headlined Ultra Music Festival in 2015, closing the mainstage with a selection of tracks from the album. To mark the occasion, they invited along many of their collaborators. To top it all off, Skrillex and Diplo surprised the onlooking crowd with a performance from Justin Bieber, who joined them on stage for a rendition of ‘Where Are Ü Now’. Inviting such a major name from the pop sphere certainly caused a stir.

‘Skrillex and Diplo Present Jack Ü’ made a lasting mark on the electronic music industry, combining a multitude of genre influences across 10 distinctive tracks. Uniting a diverse selection of artists, the album explored the vast realm of electronic music, and proved incredibly popular amongst fans and peers alike.