Mark Knight unveils ‘Everything’s Gonna Be Alright’ in collaboration with Beverly Knight & London Community Gospel Choir: Listen

By Ellie Mullins 12

Following from last year’s mega hit ‘All 4 Love’, Toolroom Records boss Mark Knight is back on the release circuit, this time with Beverly Knight and the London Community Gospel Choir for new single ‘Everything’s Gonna Be Alright’, from forthcoming album ‘Untold Business’ dropping in June, and it may be his biggest release yet.

Mark Knight’s legacy in the electronic music scene is certainly undeniable. The second highest-selling artist on Beatport of all time has enjoyed a career which has spanned across decades, and has had releases on a diverse range of labels with his unique sound reaching the furthest corners of the world. With multiple hit number one tracks under his belt – one even being dubbed Pete Tong‘s Essential New Tune on BBC Radio 1 – he’s firing on all cylinders and ‘Everything’s Gonna Be Alright’ adds to his repertoire of hits.

For this, he has roped in soul legend and musical theatre actress Beverly Knight and the London Community Gospel Choir, a group who have in the past performed with the likes of Justin Timberlake, Kylie Minogue and Madonna, who are both on hand to provide expert vocals to the track, atop Mark Knight’s signature soundscape. Going back to his roots for this release, he drives an important message of positivity and solidarity which is just what everyone needs in these times. Fueled by nostalgia, this is a powerful release that was a long time in the making, and we’re glad that it’s finally here to see the light of day. A nod to the records of the 70’s and 80’s, he injects a modern touch into what is overall a masterpiece.

‘Everything’s Gonna Be Alright’ featuring Beverly Knight and the London Community Gospel Choir is now out, and you can stream it below or via Beatport here.



Image credit: press