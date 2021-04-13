Pendulum to release new music this Thursday

By Ellie Mullins 37

Back in September of 2020, iconic trio Pendulum returned to the release circuit with a double release of two singles ‘Driver’ and ‘Nothing For Free’. Being their first new music since iconic album ‘Immersion’ released in 2010, they came back with a bang and their comeback didn’t just involve new music, but also a massive livestream set at Spitbank Fort. Even announcing a string of trio shows, the electronic scene was buzzing with their comeback and now it’s continuing this Thursday.

On April 15, Pendulum will release a brand-new single titled ‘Come Alive’, and you can view a teaser of it below.

If you want to hear it first, the band are teaming up with Australia’s triple j radio station for the very first play of it this Thursday at 9am GMT / 6pm AEST. Set to follow the success of the first two singles which currently hold 20 million streams between them, ‘Come Alive’ will add to the hype surrounding the band’s return. Reigniting the spark, they are well and truly back to dominate the scene and all eyes are on them to deliver this new track.

This isn’t the only single coming soon though. An eagle-eyed fan on the Pendulum subreddit spotted that they had teased that a new single ‘Louder Than Words’ could also be coming, as the band replied to a comment on Instagram about a fan asking about it. If all of this news wasn’t exciting enough, UK fans are also in for a treat as they’ve announced a special summer show in the capital. Performing at new venue The Drumsheds on August 13, they’re joined by Hybrid Minds and DJ Fresh. You can buy tickets here now.

‘Come Alive’ drops this Thursday, so don’t forget to set your alarms in anticipation!

Image Credit: Press