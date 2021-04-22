The Chemical Brothers to release new single ‘The Darkness That You Fear’ tomorrow

By Ellie Mullins 30

The Chemical Brothers are back with new music, in the form of ‘The Darkness That You Fear’, which is out tomorrow Friday April 23.

Formed by Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons in Manchester in 1989, the duo have been pioneering in bringing big beat to the forefront and have exposed it to a wider audience. Back in March of this year, they released a dub mix for Sonos Radio (which can you can learn more about and listen to here) which followed another new mix titled ‘ODD BOB DISTRESS IN THE AREA’ which was released over the Christmas holidays last year. New material is always extremely welcomed from the renowned duo, and they’ve posted a teaser to their social media accounts of ‘The Darkness That You Fear’ ahead of its release.

Although the teaser is only eight seconds long and definitely does not give much away, it’s been making fans extremely happy. Luckily though, Universal Music posted a minute long teaser to their website, and you can check that out here along with the cover art for the single and a pre-save link.

Wanting to also see The Chemical Brothers in action this year? They’ve been announced as one of Creamfield’s 2021 headliners and their live performances are not to be missed! Until then, ‘The Darkness That You Fear’ hits all streaming platforms tomorrow.

“The Darkness That You Fear” is the brand new single from The Chemical Brothers, out Friday April 23rd! ☀️#TDTYF #TheDarknessThatYouFear https://t.co/DMNVN8PmTh pic.twitter.com/DRYjMkv9fa — The Chemical Brothers (@ChemBros) April 20, 2021

Image Credits: Hamish Brown