The Weeknd calls upon Ariana Grande for spectacular remix of ‘Save Your Tears’: Listen

By Alshaan Kassam 21

Being vulnerable and expressing his emotions through his uplifting music is easy for the legend known as The Weeknd. Whether it be his remarkable performance at the Super Bowl LV or being crowned the winner of the IFPI’s Global Digital Single Award 2020 on top of many of his amazing accomplishments, The Weeknd has been revolutionizing the music industry one epic release at a time. A true icon in the industry, The Weeknd has surprised listeners with an immaculate remix of his hit single “Save Your Tears” which includes American singer, songwriter, and actress Ariana Grande. With the two mega-stars teaming up on this one, we can only say you are in for a treat as The Weeknd and Ariana Grande are about to take you on a beautiful journey through each of their unique voices.

Being over a year since The Weeknd released his ‘After Hours’ album which includes “Blinding Lights,” “Heartless” and of course “Save Your Tears,” The Weeknd is making a strong comeback and reminding us of why we indeed fell in love with his voice from the start. Already acquiring over 12 million streams on YouTube following the first day of the remix release, The Weeknd and Ariana Grande are clearly the perfect match. From The Weeknd kicking off the remix with his pacifying vocals, a soothing undertone from Ariana Grande draws in and out. Switching up the roles as Ariana Grande takes the lead and the main chorus, her breathtaking voice sounds too irresistible to the ears as the catchy melody flows perfectly. As The Weeknd and Ariana Grande balance each other throughout this remix, we can only hope for both of these legends to collaborate on a single moving forward.

Check out the official remix from The Weeknd and Ariana Grande below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Photo Credits: The Weeknd Official Press