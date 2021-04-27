ZHU unveils ‘DREAMLAND’ album tracklist

By Ellie Mullins 21

The electronic world is gearing up for a brand-new album from American producer ZHU. Titled ‘DREAMLAND’, the album was officially announced back towards the end of March, and it has been a long time in the waiting.

Following studio albums ‘GENERATIONWHY’ released back in July of 2016 as his debut, and September 2018 followup ‘RINGOS DESERT’, fans have patiently been waiting to see when the master would cook up another full body of work and now it is only a few days away, releasing this Friday on April 30. To ignite further hype, ZHU has recently unveiled the full tracklist on his Twitter account, including all of the features included.

Previously released single ‘Sky Is Crying‘ with Yuna features on the tracklist as expected, and he reveals the other features on the album which include rapper and singer Channel Tres, pop trio Arctic Lake, previous collaborator partywithray, singer/songwriter Tinashe and singer and producer Kota the Friend. As we can see, the album is plentiful with collaborations from equally as big names and there are also enough ZHU solo tracks to keep everyone happy, striking the right balance.

‘DREAMLAND’ is out this Friday, so be sure to pre-save the album here. ZHU is also heading to iconic venue Red Rocks in Colorado for his ‘DREAMROCKS’ show on May 3-5 with special guests Manic Focus, Marvel Years and Kill Paris. Tickets are available here.

The full tracklist is as follows:

1. Lost It

2. Distant Lights

3. Blue Dream

4. How Does It Feel (with Channel Tres)

5. Sky Is Crying (with Yuna)

6. Sweet Like Honey

7. Yours (with Arctic Lake)

8. Zhudio54 (with partywithray)

9. SOCO

10. ONLY (with Tinashe)

11. Good4U (with Kota the Friend)

12. I Need That

Image Credit: ZHU (via Facebook)