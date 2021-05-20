Armin van Buuren and Tom Staar return for second jam ‘Let Go’ feat Josha Daniel: Listen

By Alexander Costello 9

ASOT head-honcho Armin van Buuren and Ibiza resident Tom Staar prove they’re the perfect match as the pair join forces once again for their brand new single ‘Let Go’.

With new music flying around the dance music scene, ‘Let Go‘ certainly tops the picking list for this month so far. The collaboration sees Armin and Tom team up to deliver another club-ready track that will no doubt earn plenty of airtime upon circulation around the globe. Ensuing the new song receives as much success as possible, the pair have enlisted music artist Josha Daniel for the vocals which instantly resonate alongside the melody of ‘Let Go’. However, the drop is what truly turns this production into a trance-driven masterpiece as the synths, basslines, and melodic vibes entwine for the perfect listening experience. Arriving via Armada Music, ‘Let Go’ is available to stream now on most major platforms.

Armin van Buuren can put no foot wrong as he continues to show why he’s widely regarded as one of the dance music industry’s most influential artists of all time. With his new collaboration ready to leave the trance-faithful wanting more, fans are still enjoying ‘Tell Me Why‘, an atmospherical single that features Sarah Reeves and is filled with signature Arming vibes from start to finish. There’s no doubt that the Dutchman continues to move from strength to strength with no slowing down.

Tom Staar is another artist who has long been established as one of the best trance DJs we’ve had the pleasure to witness. Fresh off the heels from his collaboration with Ferry Corsten, the duo has set the standard for 2021 with their insanely addictive track ‘Glow‘. Be sure to stay tuned because there is plenty more to come from Armin van Buuren and Tom Staar in the following months. Check out ‘Let Go’ below. Join us on our socials and be sure to let us know what you think about this collaboration.

Image credit: Rukes.com